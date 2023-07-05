Triple-A Sugar Land placed Dirden on its 7-day injured list June 23 due to a hamstring injury.

The Astros didn't provide a formal explanation behind Dirden's placement on the Triple-A IL, but his wife, Abby, revealed in a recent post on her personal Twitter account that the outfielder is dealing with a "low-grade hamstring pull." Assuming that's the case, Dirden should be ready to return to action at some point shortly after the minor-league All-Star break. The 25-year-old Dirden is slashing .276/.345/.489 with nine home runs and four stolen bases across 253 plate appearances at Sugar Land this season.