Dirden (hamstring) has gone 2-for-21 with a double and 2:9 BB:K in six games since being reinstated from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list July 16.

Dirden has looked rusty since returning to action at Sugar Land following a three-plus-week layoff, but he at least appears to be feeling fine physically after suffering a hamstring strain in late June. The 26-year-old outfielder is considered one of the Astros' top position prospects and could get a look with the big club in August or September if he can eventually regain his early-season form at the plate. Dirden has posted a .789 OPS across 277 plate appearances overall with Sugar Land in 2023.