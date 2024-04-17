Dirden signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday.

Dirden had a breakout season between the Double- and Triple-A levels in the Astros organization in 2022, putting up a .942 OPS with 24 homers and 12 steals. He fell off to a .710 OPS in 2023, though and was released earlier this month. The 26-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield spots and should be assigned to Triple-A Nashville.