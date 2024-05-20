Share Video

Dirden has announced his retirement from baseball.

Dirden seemed on the precipice of the majors following a breakout since in the Astros system in 2022, but he struggled the last two years, which includes slashing just .177/.239/.241 at Double-A Biloxi in the Brewers organization this season. The 26-year-old will now move on to the next phase of his life.

