Dirden has announced his retirement from baseball.
Dirden seemed on the precipice of the majors following a breakout since in the Astros system in 2022, but he struggled the last two years, which includes slashing just .177/.239/.241 at Double-A Biloxi in the Brewers organization this season. The 26-year-old will now move on to the next phase of his life.
