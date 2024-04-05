The Astros released Dirden on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Dirden dealt with injuries at Triple-A last season and slashed .231/.314/.396 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI over 364 plate appearances. The 26-year-old outfielder will look to catch on with another organization for 2024.
