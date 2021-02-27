Verlander (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander's shift to the 60-day injured list is simply procedural, as the 38-year-old is expected to miss the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early October. His removal from the 40-man roster will clear room for Robel Garcia, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. Although Verlander is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 campaign, he's expressed interest in continuing his career when he's healthy.