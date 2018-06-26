Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes third loss behind pair of home runs
Verlander (9-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts through 6.2 innings in a loss Monday to the Blue Jays.
Home runs have been an issue for Verlander of late, as he has allowed six in his past four starts after giving up just five through his first 13 outings. The result was the first time all year Verlander has allowed more than three runs, pushing his ERA all the way up to 1.82. As long as Verlander is still missing bats -- he has 32 strikeouts in 32.1 innings in this slightly cold stretch -- there's little reason to worry about him, but he'll need to get over this home run issue to keep pitching like the Cy Young candidate he has been thus far in 2018. He'll try to get back on track Saturday against the Rays.
