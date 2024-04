Tucker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

After going hitless in his first two at-bats, Tucker was well on his way to a third straight game without a hit. However, the outfielder managed to tag Aaron Bummer for a solo home run to kick off the bottom of the ninth. Through 19 games, Tucker is slashing .260/.372/.521 with five long balls while striking out at a 15 percent clip.