Tucker went 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

On the heels of a two-homer performance Friday, Tucker banged out a couple more extra-base hits while producing his fourth multi-RBI game of the season. The 27-year-old outfielder has quickly slipped into gear to begin the campaign, and through 16 contests he's slashing .277/.365/.523 with four homers, one steal, nine runs and 13 RBI.