Tucker went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Friday's loss to Texas.

Tucker launched a solo shot in the first inning and later belted a two-run homer in the seventh. The star outfielder was stuck in a nine-game homeless drought since his last multi-homer game April 1 against Toronto. Tucker is slashing .258/.333/.484 with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 69 plate appearances.