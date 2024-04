Tucker went 2-for-3 with two two-run home runs during Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

Tucker delivered his first two long balls of the campaign -- one off righty Bowden Francis and one off lefty Genesis Cabrera. The outfielder has now logged multiple hits in three of his five 2024 appearances and has scored four times with five total RBI. His only deficit comes via the strikeout, being punched out in seven of his 20 at-bats.