McCullers (4-1) earned the win Sunday against the White Sox after tossing six innings of two-run ball, giving up two hits and four walks while striking out four.

The four walks tied a season-worst mark for McCullers, who has now posted a 14:11 K:BB over his last three outings, but he still notched a quality start and limited the damage to just two runs. McCullers has posted six quality starts over his last eight starts and owns a strong 2.90 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Tigers next week.