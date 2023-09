Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.

Maldonado is hitting .224 (11-for-49) with four homers and eight RBI over 16 games in September. That's an improvement on his .193 batting average for the year, and he's up to 15 homers this season. The catcher has added a mediocre .616 OPS, 36 RBI, 33 runs scored and 12 doubles through 114 contests in 2023.