Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Exits with hand injury
Gonzalez left Tuesday's game against the Athletics with a left hand injury, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Gonzalez sustained the injury in the first inning Tuesday when Dustin Fowler slid into second base and initially attempted to stay in the game before eventually being replaced in the lineup by Tyler White. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, and Gonzalez should be considered day-to-day for now.
