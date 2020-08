Straw started in place of the injured George Springer (wrist) in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Athletics. He went 1-for-5 and batted eighth.

Springer received good news Friday when an MRI revealed he did not suffer a fracture. Houston manager Dusty Baker described Springer as day-to-day but did not offer any hints to his availability for the weekend. That means Straw may remain a starter in center field until Springer is ready to resume action.