Houston claimed Ortega (back) off waivers from the Twins on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Ortega will remain on the 60-day injured list for now as he recovers from the left lumbar strain that he suffered in late August. The 27-year-old reliever owns a career 4.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 51:27 K:BB in 58 total innings of work at the major-league level.