Ortega (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man spot Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros placed Ortega on the 15-day injured list at the end of March. The righty found himself facing a recovery timeline of 3-4 months after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. The 27-year-old is being shifted to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man roster spot for Wander Suero.