The Astros placed Ortega (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ortega is facing a recovery timeline of 3-to-4 months after he underwent surgery last week to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. The 27-year-old reliever could be a candidate to shift to the 60-day IL later in the season when the Astros need to make room on the 40-man roster for another player.