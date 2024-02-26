Ortega (back) is scheduled to make a relief appearance Monday in the Astros' Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Ortega will be making his spring debut in the Astros' fourth Grapefruit League game, an indication that he's fully healthy after he spent the final five weeks of the 2023 season on the Twins' injured list with a left lumbar strain. Claimed off waivers by Houston in the offseason, Ortega will look to impress in spring training as he aims to secure a spot in the Astros' Opening Day bullpen.