Arrighetti (2-5) took the loss Saturday in Oakland, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five-plus frames. He struck out seven.

Arrighetti's seven strikeouts tied a career high, but he wasn't able to run his win streak to three as he was out-pitched by JP Sears in this one. The final run charged to the rookie scored after he exited, as he was pulled following consecutive singles to start the bottom of the sixth and watched one of those inherited runners touch home. Arrighetti's next outing is tentatively slated to come next week at home versus the Twins.