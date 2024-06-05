Arrighetti was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Cardinals due to a left calf contusion, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Arrighetti took a 104-mph comebacker off his leg during the second inning of Tuesday's contest and was only able to get through the third frame before having to come out of the game. The 24-year-old righty doesn't appear to have suffered any serious damage, but the Astros will surely keep an eye on his calf as he gets closer to his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Monday against the Giants.