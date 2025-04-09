Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Arrighetti will not require surgery to repair his fractured right thumb, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti will be in a cast for two to two and a half weeks before having imaging to see how the thumb has healed. The Astros expect to have a better idea at that point what Arrighetti's timetable for a return will look like, though general manager Dana Brown said in a radio appearance Wednesday that he anticipates that the young right-hander will be out "six weeks or so," per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. The hurler was injured when he was struck by a line drive while playing catch in the outfield before Monday's game in Seattle.