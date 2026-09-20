Arrighetti (9-9) notched the win Sunday against Texas, striking out two while allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in 2.1 innings of relief

Arrighetti was not nearly as effective as opener Spencer Miles, who fired three shutout innings, but Toronto provided enough run support to get Arrighetti credited with the win. The right-hander has now operated as a long reliever in five of his seven outings for the Blue Jays, but he's yet to cover at least five frames since coming over from Houston. He has a 6.35 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 19:14 K:BB over 22.2 innings for his new team, and it remains to be seen how he'll next be deployed once Trey Yesavage (knee) is reinstated from the injured list.