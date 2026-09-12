Arrighetti is slated to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Spencer Miles in Saturday's game against the Orioles in Toronto, Patrick Ho of the Toronto Star reports.

Since being acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline, Arrighetti has gone 0-4 with an 8.04 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 6.8 K-BB% over 15.2 innings across four appearances (two starts) for the Blue Jays. Toronto is hoping to coax better results from Arrighetti by having him enter after Miles covers the first few innings of Saturday's contest, but Arrighetti's recent form makes him far from a dependable streaming option.