Arrighetti (7-9) took the loss against the Royals on Sunday, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Arrighetti never quite found his footing Sunday, coughing up three runs in the first inning. The right-hander's effectiveness continues to take a tailspin, as he's given up at least four runs in six of his last 13 outings while working fewer than five innings in five straight. He'll take an 8.04 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings for Toronto into his next scheduled appearance against the Tigers.