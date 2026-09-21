The Blue Jays optioned Arrighetti to their spring training complex Monday.

Unless the Blue Jays deactivate another player due to an injury or personal circumstance during the final week of the regular season, Arrighetti's 2026 campaign has likely come to an end. After being acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline, the right-hander was ineffective over his seven appearances (two starts) for the Blue Jays, pitching to a 6.35 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 19:14 K:BB in 22.2 innings. Arrighetti will have to battle for a spot in the Toronto rotation next spring.