Arrighetti has been diagnosed with a fractured right thumb after being struck by a ball during batting practice Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is a bad break for the 25-year-old right-hander, who was in the outfield playing catch during batting practice and was the victim of a freak accident. A timetable for Arrighetti's return has yet to be established, though he'll presumably miss at least a month if not longer, depending on whether surgery is required.
