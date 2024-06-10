Arrighetti (calf) is listed as the Astros' probable starter for Monday's game against the Giants in San Francisco.

After he took a line drive off his left calf and was lifted after three innings in his most recent start against the Cardinals this past Tuesday, Arrighetti's availability for this week had been in some doubt. Fortunately for the rookie right-hander, he was dealing with nothing more than a bruise to his calf and made solid progress in his recovery in the days after he suffered the injury. He's not expected to face any major restrictions with his pitch count Monday for the front end of what's expected to be a two-start week, with his second turn through the rotation set to come next Sunday versus the Tigers.