Arrighetti allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday.

Arrighetti held the Giants scoreless through five frames and retired the first two batters he faced in the sixth before a walk and a run-scoring triple ended his outing. He fell just short of a quality start but nonetheless impressed in a battle with Giants rookie Kyle Harrison. Arrighetti did struggle a bit with his control again -- he's walked exactly three batters in each of his past four contests and is fifth-worst among qualified starters with a 12.1 percent walk rate on the campaign. The right-hander has put up respectable overall numbers of late, though, posting a 3.19 ERA and 36:16 K:BB over 31 innings across his past six starts.