Arrighetti (calf) said after Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Cardinals that he expects to make his next turn through the rotation, which is expected to fall Monday in San Francisco, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports. "It's not bad," Arrighetti said of his injury. "I think I'll be just fine."

Arrighetti was lifted from his start Tuesday after just three innings with a left calf contusion, though he actually suffered the injury in question during the second inning, when he was struck by a 103.8-mile-per-hour line drive off the bat of Ivan Herrera. Fortunately for both Arrighetti and the Astros, he looks to have avoided any major injury, though manager Joe Espada suggested that a decision on whether the rookie right-hander makes his next turn will hinge on him being able to finish his delivery when he pitches, as he uses his left leg as his plant leg.