Arrighetti (3-6) allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings to take the loss versus the Tigers on Saturday.

Arrighetti was moved up a day when Justin Verlander (neck) was scratched from his scheduled start. The result was disastrous for the Astros, as Arrighetti gave up three home runs in his shortest outing of the season, though the Astros came into Saturday with a well-rested bullpen. The rookie right-hander has not made a good impression in the majors this year with a 6.37 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 63:31 K:BB over 53.2 innings through 12 starts. With the Astros' rotation already thin, it's likely Arrighetti sticks around for his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be a tough home matchup versus the Orioles.