Arrighetti (1-4) earned the win over Oakland on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Arrighetti opened with three scoreless frames before giving up a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Houston was ahead by just one run when the right-hander departed, but a strong performance by the team's bullpen and a late offensive surge ensured that the rookie held onto his first win as a major-leaguer. Arrighetti has managed to stick in the rotation despite posting a 7.52 ERA through six starts, so Monday's victory was a much-needed positive outing in terms of his chances of hanging on as a starter. Still, with Cristian Javier recently coming off the injured list and Jose Urquidy (forearm) potentially soon to follow, Arrighetti may not be long for the big-league rotation.