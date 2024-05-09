Arrighetti (0-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, pitching five innings during which he allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Arrighetti was victimized by the long ball in the loss, as New York belted three homers against him. After posting his best career start in allowing two runs over 5.2 frames against Cleveland his previous time out, the rookie right-hander was back to scuffling Wednesday. He's lost four of his five starts this season while registering an 8.44 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB over 21.1 innings. He may be bumped from the rotation with Cristian Javier (neck) slated to return from the injured list this weekend.