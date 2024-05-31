Arrighetti (3-5) earned the win over Seattle on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

Arrighetti not only recorded the first quality start of his career, he also fanned a career-high eight batters and didn't allow any extra-base hits. The rookie right-hander did walk three batters -- he's issued multiple free passes in each of his nine starts on the campaign -- but none of those came back to hurt him. Arrighetti has been making a case to stick in the Astros' rotation following a slow start to the campaign. He held an 8.44 ERA after a poor outing May 8 but has since won three of his past four starts with a 3.63 ERA over that stretch.