Arrighetti (2-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over Milwaukee.

Arrighetti gave up a run in the first inning and didn't allow another until the Brewers plated three runs in the seventh. It was the longest outing of his MLB career and his first time finishing at least six frames. Arrighetti has now won two straight starts after beginning his MLB career 0-4. He'll carry a 7.16 ERA and a 36:17 K:BB into his next outing, which is lined up to be in Oakland next weekend.