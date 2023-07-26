Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Diaz had started each of the last three games -- with the last two coming as a designated hitter -- but he'll cede his spot in the lineup to Yordan Alvarez (oblique), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Unless the Astros are willing to pull the plug on the struggling Martin Maldonado as their primary catcher, Diaz will likely be limited to a part-time role moving forward after he had been a near-everyday player for Houston since the beginning of June.