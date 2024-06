Diaz isn't starting Monday's game against the Giants due to soreness and limited range of motion in his right index finger, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Diaz took a foul tip to his right hand during Sunday's game against the Angels, and he didn't feel healthy enough to start Monday's series opener. However, manager Joe Espada noted Diaz will be available to pinch hit if needed. Victor Caratini draws the start behind the dish and will bat ninth in Diaz's place.