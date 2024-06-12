Astros manager Joe Espada expects Diaz (finger) to be available to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz will miss a third straight start Wednesday in San Francisco due to a sore right index finger, but Espada indicated the catcher is nearly recovered and will be available off the bench. Espada also noted that Diaz's finger issue primarily affects his throwing and accuracy, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, so it's possible that Diaz could return to the lineup as a designated hitter initially.