The Astros are hopeful Diaz can avoid the injured list after an X-ray and MRI on his right index finger came back negative, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston reports.

Diaz is still dealing with swelling in the finger after it was hit by a foul tip during Sunday's game against the Angels. While a decision on a potential IL stint has not yet been made, it sounds like Diaz is trending toward avoiding it for now. The Astros are set to recall Cesar Salazar as insurance behind the plate, so it seems as though Diaz will be unavailable to catch for a few more days. He was available to pinch hit Monday, so it's possible Diaz will serve as a designated hitter until he's ready to catch.