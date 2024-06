Diaz (finger) isn't in the Astros' lineup Tuesday versus the Giants.

X-ray and MRI results on Diaz's right index finger came back negative before Tuesday's game, but the Astros will opt to hold him out of action rather than using him as their designated hitter. Victor Caratini, who figures to start regularly until Diaz is cleared to catch again, will get the nod behind the plate and bat ninth.