Diaz (finger) is batting fifth and is the designated hitter for Friday's game against the Tigers.

Diaz missed three straight games with a right index finger injury, but he'll be back in action Friday. Considering his injury impacts his throwing and accuracy, Diaz could require a few more games at DH before going behind the dish. The 25-year-old had a six-game hit streak prior to being injured with four homers during that stretch.