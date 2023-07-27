Diaz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Rangers.

Diaz's blast came in the ninth inning with the Astros trailing by 10 runs, so it had little consequence on the game. The 24-year-old will need to continue making an impact with the bat, as the return of Yordan Alvarez (oblique) Wednesday likely means that Diaz's primary path to at-bats as the designated hitter has been cut off. He could still push for more time behind the dish -- Diaz is batting .263 with a .774 OPS through 61 contests, compared to Martin Maldonado's .170 average and .548 OPS over 76 games. Diaz has added 12 homers, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and 13 doubles.