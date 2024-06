Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Giants, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Diaz stayed in Sunday's game versus the Angels after being struck in the right hand by a foul tip, but with Cesar Salazar reportedly being recalled, it's possible the hand is still bothering the Astros' starting catcher. The team should have more on his status shortly. Victor Caratini will start behind the dish Monday and bat ninth against Giants southpaw Kyle Harrison.