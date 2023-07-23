Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

It was a needed two-hit effort for Diaz, who had sat out two straight games and is starting to lose playing time to Jake Meyers at designated hitter. The reduced playing time seems a bit undeserved -- Diaz is 13-for-53 (.245) with four multi-hit efforts, four homers and seven RBI through 15 contests in July. He's maintained a solid .266/.286/.492 slash line with 11 homers, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and 12 doubles through 210 plate appearances overall. Diaz's path to a starting role will likely get tougher with Yordan Alvarez (oblique) likely to return Monday, which could make the DH spot even more competitive going forward. Chas McCormick, Corey Julks and Meyers may also be impacted by Alvarez's return.