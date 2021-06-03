Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.
With the Astros trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the ninth, Gurriel took Brandon Workman deep to get Houston on the board. After becoming the only Astro to not strike out against the Red Sox on Wednesday, the 36-year-old was the only Astro to score a run versus Boston on Thursday. Overall this season, Gurriel has put together a decent slash line of .310/.380/.519 with eight home runs and leads the Astros in hits (58), RBI (40) and batting average (.310).