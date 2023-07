Gurriel (face) will bat sixth and play first base Saturday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gurriel was hit in the face by a grounder during pregame warmups Thursday and missed a pair of games as a result, but he avoided serious injury. Prior to the incident, his performance had been picking up at the plate, as he managed four multi-hit games in his last six starts, but his season-long slash line remains a modest .268/.318/.399.