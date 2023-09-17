Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over Atlanta.

Gurriel's three-run shot in the bottom of the first gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead after Atlanta jumped out in front early. He later added a single in the eighth before coming around to score on a Jazz Chisholm grand slam, giving the first baseman his first multi-hit game since Aug. 6. Gurriel has now tallied five RBI over his last four games while also scoring four runs and walking three times over that stretch.