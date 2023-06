Gurriel (face) is expected to be available off the bench Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gurriel took an errant groundball to his right cheek during pregame fielding drills Thursday in Boston and had to be scratched from the Marlins' lineup, but he suffered no fractures and reported feeling good ahead of Friday night's series opener in Atlanta. Garrett Cooper is getting the start at first base versus the NL East leaders.