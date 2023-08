Gurriel will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gurriel will serve as the Marlins' first baseman for the second day in a row, essentially replacing Jorge Soler (hip) in the lineup while Josh Bell handles designated-hitter duties. Since the Marlins acquired Bell on Aug. 1, Gurriel has made just 10 starts and is hitting .162 with two extra-base hits (both doubles) over 37 at-bats on the month.