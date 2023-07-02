Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After being struck on the face by a grounder during pregame warmups Thursday, Gurriel missed a pair of games before returning to the lineup for Saturday's 7-0 loss. He went 1-for-3 with a walk in the contest but will return to the bench for the series finale, paving the way for Garrett Cooper to step back in at first base. Even before he was hit in the face, Gurriel had sat out the Marlins' prior two games, so he appears to have moved back into a reserve role after he had been a regular in the lineup for much of June.